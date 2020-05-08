Politics 8.5.2020 10:22 am

The greatest irritation with Jacob Zuma is his constant victimhood – Ndlozi

Citizen reporter
EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Screenshot.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has tweeted his disdain of some of the things he has heard so far in the interviews between Duduzane Zuma and Jacob Zuma.

Tell-all interviews by Duduzane Zuma in conversation with his dad, former president Jacob Zuma, have garnered a lot of attention as they tackle many sensitive issues such as state capture and the alleged poison plots against Zuma and Deputy President David Mabuza. 

The interviews have been viewed by many online and one of those include former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi in a series of tweets expressed his disdain of some of the things he has heard so far, saying: “The greatest irritation with Jacob Zuma is his constant victimhood. In his masochistic and narcissistic eyes, he is always the target; poison being chief among them. From the days of Mbeki to now the eve of his trial, he has not accepted the centrality of his actions in his demise!

“It’s self-deceiving to labour on the idea that Jacob Zuma represents some progressive agenda. He represents a parasitic neocolonial tendency whose political edifice is self-seeking & fundamentally nepotistic; it’s always about himself, his families and friends! This is his politics!”

Ndlozi believes Zuma’s legacy will be remembered for him having presided over the demise of the ANC Youth League, “Simply because it demanded total decolonisation! This is his legacy and it doesn’t matter how many times he tries to whitewash and re-write his past; generations of pan-African Socialists will never forget!”

