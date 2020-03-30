Covid-19 30.3.2020 12:07 pm

Twitter reacts as woman allegedly visits pet store after testing positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Twitter reacts as woman allegedly visits pet store after testing positive for Covid-19

Cat Box Pet Hyper: Randburg. Image: Website / http://pethypers.co.za/randburg/

In an email, the woman said she went to the store after testing positive for the virus, because she wanted to get food for her ‘babies’ before going into self-isolation.

A woman allegedly visited a pet store after testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), prompting the reaction of Twitter users across the platform.

In an email written to Cat Box Pet Hyper located in Randburg, the woman said she went to the store to buy food for her pets after she had tested positive for the virus.

“I am sorry to inform you about this tragic news. On Thursday, the 26th of March, I had come to buy my pets’ food from your shop after I had tested Covid-19 positive,” she said.

The woman said she had no option, but “to risk and get [her] babies food” before she got into self-isolation.

She further urged the store’s employees to do themselves a favour and get tested.

“My sincerest apologies,” she concluded.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 case confirmed in Alexandra township 30.3.2020
The virus is the enemy, not civilians, says Maimane amid calls for action against ‘lawless’ officers 30.3.2020
DA calls for military investigation of SANDF ‘citizen punishment’ videos 30.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April

Covid-19 WATCH: Police and SANDF force Soweto residents to do hard exercise as punishment

Motoring News Largest-ever fuel price drop confirmed

Covid-19 South Africa now has 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS


today in print

Read Today's edition