Twitter reacts as woman allegedly visits pet store after testing positive for Covid-19

A woman allegedly visited a pet store after testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), prompting the reaction of Twitter users across the platform.

In an email written to Cat Box Pet Hyper located in Randburg, the woman said she went to the store to buy food for her pets after she had tested positive for the virus.

“I am sorry to inform you about this tragic news. On Thursday, the 26th of March, I had come to buy my pets’ food from your shop after I had tested Covid-19 positive,” she said.

The woman said she had no option, but “to risk and get [her] babies food” before she got into self-isolation.

She further urged the store’s employees to do themselves a favour and get tested.

“My sincerest apologies,” she concluded.

BAN ALL THE WHITE PEOPLE TILL WE A VACCINE ???? — Unorthodox???????? (@ChampagneS1YA) March 30, 2020

She must be arrested!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bukhosibethu Manqoba Ndaba???????? (@BukhosibethuMa1) March 30, 2020

Can we just… remove Megan from society? — Ivan, he who cannot grow a beard (@IamIvan_Dude) March 30, 2020

She also needs to be arrested for attempted murder! — . (@TBaitsiwe) March 30, 2020

LMFAOOOOO abelungu banjani na? — Nana & Emotional ❤️ (@Xhosa_Goddess) March 30, 2020

