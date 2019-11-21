Mzwandile Masina: ‘You can arrest us all, but…’

Following a shopping list of arrests by the Hawks, including ANC MP and former minister of state security Bongani Bongo, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina weighed in on what has been a particularly black Thursday for the ANC and its deployees accused of corruption and state capture.

The Hawks’ investigation unit arrested Bongo for trying to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on October 10, 2017. The former state security minister appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday and was released on R5,000 bail.

Nine people, believed to be high-ranking government officials and businesspeople – were arrested by the Hawks in several provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, on charges of corruption.

The arrests were linked to the awarding of a R630 million tender to the Siyenza Group to build 66,000 toilets in the Eastern Cape district, with proper procurement procedures allegedly not followed in 2015.

Several ANC officials have been accused of being linked to Siyenza Group.

In a report released by the office of the public protector, it was found that there was improper conduct and maladministration involved in the awarding of the tender.

Goodman Ntandazo Vimba, the CEO of the cooperative governance and traditional affairs department’s Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, was later also nabbed.

The spate of arrests saw Masina controversially tweeting: You can arrest us all, but our ideas are superior and represent [the] aspiration of [the] poor majority. Until we commit to a united the organisation, we will continue embarrassing each other whilst poverty, inequality [and] unemployment finishes our people.”

You can arrest us all, but our ideas are superior and represent aspiration of poor majority. Until we commit to a united the organisation, we will continue embarrassing each other whilst poverty, inequality n unemployment finishes our people. — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) November 21, 2019

The tweet grabbed the attention of many on social media, including that of EFF leader Julius Malema, who appeared rather unimpressed by Masina’s remark.

Masina had famously said he would refuse to serve under President Cyril Ramaphosa, only to later conveniently forget that vow, making his comment about a commitment “to a united organisation” another questionable one for critics.

I like this tweet up until the first comma. https://t.co/om0rDi61F6 — Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) November 21, 2019

Is your idea “its my time to eat”? Or is it “its not my time to resign” or a combination of both? pic.twitter.com/3KBp6Va9bR — alex rudi (@alexrudi2) November 21, 2019

He received instant criticism.

I actually like this guy but today his reply to wrongdoing just put me off, Mzwandile is always on point today i think he drank or smoked something.Let the law take it cause my brother.I will let this small thing pass but get yourself together. — Thabomakhele (@Thabomakhele2) November 21, 2019

Is your idea “its my time to eat”? Or is it “its not my time to resign” or a combination of both? pic.twitter.com/3KBp6Va9bR — alex rudi (@alexrudi2) November 21, 2019

We used to say that during apartheid days, we have pass "arrest us all". We arresting criminals now Mayor pic.twitter.com/OdGOa5iOGm — Lonwabo Mswati T (@ltunyiswa) November 21, 2019

That’s all great to hear. But did you chow the money? — Charles Cilliers (@CH_Cilliers) November 21, 2019

the ANC IS THE GOVERNING PARTY mhlekazi ,Why are you as one of its leaders speaking like you represent some advocacy group . You people are busy playing good cop-bad cop with your factional games while South Africans are suffering. — Sibulele Manto (@Sbu_Manto) November 21, 2019

Masina, tell us about the crooked R800m IT system put in at jerkelerny — LudwigvonBratwurst (@JamesvonB) November 21, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko. Background reporting, Daniel Friedman)

