Kempton Park learners face disciplinary action after bathroom bullying incident goes viral

Disciplinary steps are underway against two grade 9 learners at Hoërskool Kempton Park following a bullying incident in one of the school’s boys’ bathrooms, reports Kempton Express.

A video of the fight between the two boys quickly went viral on social media on Tuesday, urging Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi to visit the school on Wednesday morning.

The video shows one learner punching another boy and kicking him before slamming his body onto the tiled bathroom floor. Strong language is also used.

According to school principal Francois de Kock, the incident occurred on October 16 and disciplinary procedures are underway.

In a short statement issued on Wednesday morning, De Kock and the governing body confirmed the incident.

“The school acted in accordance with the procedures of the Gauteng department of education and notified the department accordingly. Since then, a video of the incident has been shared on social media platforms.

“Sharing the video only causes further trauma, embarrassment, and humiliation to the parties involved. The matter has been investigated and both learners and their parents have been contacted. Disciplinary steps are underway in accordance with the Schools Act and regulations.

“The school strongly disapproves of any form of bullying, violence, and crude language. It is of utmost importance that every learner feels safe at school. The school’s values and norms are conscientiously communicated with learners and parents.

“Comments regarding the incident are reserved until the process has been completed,” the statement read.

