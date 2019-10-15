Carl Niehaus expresses ‘great regret’ he won’t be supporting Zuma in court for the first time

Former president Jacob Zuma will be back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering, and corruption dating back to the controversial arms deal in 1999.

Bishop Vusi Dube has already been seen in a News24 video clip saying that supporters of the former president will be out in full force. One prominent supporter, however, will be missing in action – former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus took to Twitter to express “great regret” that he would be missing the court appearance, adding that it would be the first one he would be missing since the trial began.

After an initial tweet pledging his support, because “one soldier does not leave another behind on the battlefield,” Niehaus explained that he would not, in fact, be there in person.

“To my great regret, for personal reasons, I am unable to attend [Zuma’s] court appearance today. It is the 1st time since he started to go through this unjust ordeal that I can’t attend. In my heart, I am there. I have explained to Nxamalala my absence [and] pledged my support,” he said.

Niehaus, however, added in another tweet that the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKVA), of which he is the spokesperson, would still be out in force in support of Zuma. He posted a video of men in military fatigues toyi toying outside the court.

Other loyal Zuma supporters such as deregistered party Black First Land First (BLF) are also expected to show up and demonstrate their support for Zuma.

Zuma’s appearance on Tuesday follows the dismissal of his application for stay of prosecution with costs. If successful, this application would have effectively made him immune to the charges.

It is unclear whether or not he will be appealing the stay of prosecution ruling.

Bishop Vusi Dube says supporters of former president @PresJGZuma will be outside PMB High Court today. His corruption trial is scheduled to begin. Zuma will speak after his appearance. #JacobZuma (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/cL5XwkHyWe — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) October 15, 2019

PMB CBD next to the High Court few minutes ago in support of @PresJGZuma #MKMVA is solid in our revolutionary commitment ✊???? pic.twitter.com/t78XTbOpQS — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 15, 2019

To my great regret, for personal reasons, I am unable to attend @PresJGZuma’s court appearance today. It is the 1st time since he started to go through this unjust ordeal that I can’t attend. In my heart I am there. I have explained to Nxamalala my absence & pledged my support✊???? pic.twitter.com/yoXkZ6I0cW — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 15, 2019

