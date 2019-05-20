Facebook bans Israeli company for interfering in African elections

Following South Africa’s recent general elections, Facebook ran advertisements in national newspapers warning against the spread of fake news on WhatsApp, which it owns.

Due to what the American social media company said was abuse of its platform, nearly 300 Facebook and Instagram accounts, Facebook pages, groups, and events have now been banned.

One of the groups that has been banned is an Israeli company called the Archimedes Group which is based in Tel-Aviv.

The only product listed on Archimedes Group’s website is called Archimedes Tarva which is described as capable of large-scale platform creation and unlimited online accounts operation, the BBC reported.

Facebook said people behind the network have been behind “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” and pretended to be locals in Angola, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, and Tunisia, posting political news such as election reports, interviews with candidates, and criticism of political opponents.

One post purported to support the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi – who won that country’s recent elections – while advising the opposition to concede defeat.

According to Facebook, the manipulative behaviour originated in Israel and spread to Latin America and South-East Asia.

The people behind the phantom accounts spent around $812,000 between December 2012 and April 2019.

– African News Agency

