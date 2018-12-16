; Tito’s message to Zuma, ‘fasten your seat belt’ – The Citizen
 
16.12.2018 07:50 pm

Tito’s message to Zuma, ‘fasten your seat belt’

Citizen reporter
Tito Mboweni shares the aftermath of a spicy meal | Image: Twitter

‘Don’t forget to fasten your seat belt,’ Mboweni advised Zuma before requesting him to follow him back.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come out showing support for former president Jacob Zuma on social media.

Mboweni welcomed Zuma on Twitter and advised him to fasten his seat belt as things got rough on Twitter streets.

Mboweni reminded Zuma that he was now following him on Twitter and sarcastically suggested that the former president follow him back.

“So far so good. But things can go terribly wrong,” he said to Zuma in his advice.

Mboweni is not the only political figure to welcome Zuma. ANC election head Fikile Mbalula also saw it fitting to school Duduzane’s father on social media etiquette.

After welcoming Zuma, he warned him of the the number of memes floating in cyberspace with his face in them.

He had earlier told Mzwanele Manyi not to “encourage this” when Manyi announced Zuma’s arrival to Twitter. Mbalula had simply believed it was yet another parody account.

This was after Zuma made an announcement that he was moving with the times and had joined Twitter.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

