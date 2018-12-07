WATCH: Avengers: End Game trailer

The Avengers: End Game trailer has officially hit social media.

The film, which is expected to be released in April next year, will answer much-needed questions of its precursor Avengers: Infinity War.

In the trailer, we see Tony Stark left drifting in space sending his final message.

The Avengers: Infinity War became the fastest film to make $1 billion globally this year. The previous record holder in this category was Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

It took just 11 days to cruise past the $1bn mark, with box office receipts currently standing at $1.16 billion. This makes the film the 5th highest-earning superhero film of all time.

Part of the journey is the end. pic.twitter.com/9RvRQUxI3o — The Avengers (@Avengers) December 7, 2018

