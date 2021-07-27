Narissa Subramoney
27 Jul 2021
4:00 pm
Protests

‘We acted within the law’ say private security firms, after KZN violence

The private security sector say criticisms of excessive force used in Phoenix and elsewhere are unfair, in response to calls for an enquiry.

KwaZulu-Natal private security companies are speaking out against the scathing criticism over their handling of the riots and looting which rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recently, saying accusations against them are unfair. These companies were at the forefront of defending community borders and businesses during the insurrection two weeks ago. But what began as defending lives and property during the insurgence has turned into accusations of racially motivated offensive attacks and profiling. The private security sector is now under fire for allegedly using brutal force in Phoenix, where 20 people, primarily black, were killed in the chaos. Police are also investigating...

