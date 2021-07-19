LIVE UPDATES: Racially charged climate in Phoenix as looting dies down

Cheryl Kahla

Widespread protests and looting has now taken a race-related turn in KZN.

For the past week, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng residents have witnessed immense infrastructure destruction and violent looting sprees.

The situation has now taken a race-related turn, with Police Minister Bheki Cele confirming that 15 people have been killed in Phoenix, north Durban, this week.

Cele said racial tensions were sparked by public violence and the looting of shopping centres and outlets in KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier this week, in Mamelodi, Pretoria, a KFC was set on fire, while the Mayfield area in Daveyton, Erkuhuleni also showed signs of unrest.

Police confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng has risen to 72. A total of 1,234 people have been arrested for looting.

Ongoing and widespread looting and torching of shops in KwaZulu-Natal has also left whole areas without access to basic groceries.

Areas of conflict in Gauteng

The protests – originally in support of former President Jacob Zuma – have now morphed into something else entirely, as opportunistic criminals exploit the unrest while thousands of people affected by lockdown fight for survival.

Looters arrested

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) confirmed on Tuesday a total of 757 people have been arrested – 304 in KwaZulu-Natal and 453 in Gauteng.

Armed forces were deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 12 July 2021, in support of the operations of the South African Police Service following the acts of violence and intimidation seen in the country.

Ramaphosa vowed to restore order to South Africa and confirmed the SANDF had commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures to support police operations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The NatJOINTS now intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well, which will be augmented by the SAPS’s measures already being put in place, such as calling up operational members from rest days.

