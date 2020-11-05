VIDEO: EFF take to the streets to demand UIF, TERS payments

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will on Thursday march to the Department of Employment and Labour, and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Pretoria.

The EFF said in a statement that the labour march was to demand that workers receive their R350 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) pay, and to ensure that workers receive Temporary Employer Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) payouts.

The march will be led by head of the EFF labour desk, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

The EFF is the only organization with a political programme that is embedded in the interest of our people. #EFFLabourDeskMarch pic.twitter.com/ncItJxi1MR — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 5, 2020

Crowds will meet in Church Square, after which they will proceed to Paul Kruger Street and turn left into Francis Baard Street. From there, they will proceed straight until they reach the department’s offices, Tshwane Metro police confirmed on Thursday.

From there, marchers would make their way to Sassa offices. They will do so by turning into Du Toit Street, and left into Pretorius Street.

Police said marchers were expected to disperse from Sassa’s offices at around 12:30.

The following intersections in Pretoria will be affected:

Madiba Street,

Thabo Sehume Street,

Lilian Ngoyi Street,

Sophie de Bruyn Street; and

Bosman Street

Several Tshwane metro police officers have been deployed to monitor the march and all affected roads.

Motorists are strongly advised to use the following alternative routes:

Johannes Ramokhoase Street,

Struben Street,

Nana Sita Street; and

Visagie Street

Compiled by Nica Richards

