Video: DA to lay charges against EFF over Clicks protest, wants immediate action

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will approach the South African Police Service (SAPS) with evidence in order to charge and prosecute the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with incitement to violence and malicious destruction of property after protests broke out across various Clicks store on Monday.

The EFF has been protesting since 9am, with the party calling on the retailer to shut down its stores voluntarily for its “racist advert”.

The advert described two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while white women’s hair was labelled as “fine and flat hair” and “normal hair”.

Various Clicks store have been damaged by the party’s members with the branch at Lemon Tree Mall in Alberton set alight, while another branch at Highveld Mall in Emalahleni was petrol-bombed.

EFF leader Julius Malema was seen in video footage closing a Clicks store at the Thornhill shopping centre in Polokwane amid the protests.

In a statement, DA MP Andrew Whitfield said the DA strongly condemned the EFF members behaviour and said that it would lay charges against the party.

“We will lay charges of incitement to violence and destruction of property against the EFF and more especially its leadership as made public who would welcome rioters at certain malls (sic).

“We recognise the upset and anger the Clicks advert has caused to many South Africans however the EFF’s violent response is unacceptable and SAPS has a duty to act against Julius Malema and others who have made explicit statements inciting EFF members to commit criminal acts.

“In the Notice of Motion application brought by Clicks’ to stop the EFF process, it explicitly stated that SAPS should respond to any calls from Clicks’ stores where EFF members are intimidating or threatening staff or damaging property and disrupting businesses,” he said.

Whitfield said the DA would write to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, to ask what steps they will be taking against the EFF’s actions.

“We can never allow individuals and political parties to commit such horrific acts of vigilante violence and if SAPS fails to respond with decisive action they will be in dereliction of their duty.

“This is not the first time that Julius Malema and his quasi-revolutionaries have called for violence and the destruction of property in the name of justice.

“The EFF’s call to violence and destruction of property will affect the livelihoods of thousands of Clicks employees who will bear the brunt of this destruction,” he added.

Whitfield continued to say that the EFF contradicted its values of representing the marginalised and economically excluded it always caused “mass destruction”.

“The EFF also never takes responsibility for the negative impact their actions have on the lives of vulnerable South Africans and those who they claim to represent.

“They much prefer to blame the inevitable fall-out on anyone or anything else,” he said.

Meanwhile, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the party was not afraid of a “court order or any intimidation” from Clicks and further said the retailer should lose profits as a result of their actions.

Shivambu said that Clicks should not be allowed to continue trading as if nothing happened.

“They must lose profits because of their racism. They are actually very lucky that we had the planned protest which we announced before we came.

“They should ask what happened to H&M when we took action against them for racism. There were a lot of consequences,” he said.

