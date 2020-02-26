Protests 26.2.2020 01:08 pm

WATCH: Eskom is not playing ball, says Makhubo during Soweto protest

Gopolang Moloko
WATCH: Eskom is not playing ball, says Makhubo during Soweto protest

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo was among the councillors marching to the Eskom offices in Soweto.

The mayor says a new plan is needed to address the debt issue Soweto residents are currently faced with.

A march from Uncle Tom’s Hall to the Diepkloof Eskom offices was underway in Soweto while hordes of ANC affiliates marched to the Eskom offices to hand over a memorandum of demands.

ANC councillors march to Eskom offices in Diepkloof

Councillors claim Eskom is not playing ball. Video shot by Tracy Stark.

Posted by The Citizen News on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Thousands of people are understood to have marched to the Eskom offices with most of those marching being the elderly, who claim the ongoing power cuts are affecting their livelihoods.

Orlando East ward councillor Sechaba Khumalo earlier told the Citizen that the people’s anger seemed necessary as there were those who did not have the interests of the community at heart.

During the first day of protest action in Soweto on Tuesday morning, he called on protestors to heed the call and march to Eskom offices to highlight their grievances.

“We’ve been engaging with Eskom since March,” he said addressing the crowd.

Councillors march against power cuts in Soweto. Photo: Tracy Lee Stark.

Joburg city mayor Geoff Makhubo, who was among the crowds on Wednesday morning, said Eskom was not playing ball. He pointed out that most councillors in Soweto were ANC ward councillors who were not campaigning but representing the people’s grievances.

“The people elected us and one of their issues was the issue of electricity.

“All we need is reliable electricity for the people and a reliable load shedding schedule. When they say two hours it must be two hours.”

He said there were households which remained without power for longer than six months.

The march arrived at the Diepkloof Eskom offices and the memorandum has been handed over to Eskom senior officials.

The elderly march against recurring power cuts in Soweto. Photo: Tracy Stark

Here’s what one of the marchers had to say:

Agnes Mbatha claims locals cannot put food in the fridge due to ongoing power cuts

Government must help us – Agnes Mbatha details issues in Soweto. Video shot by Tracy Stark.

Posted by The Citizen News on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
11 arrested during protests at Fort Hare’s Alice campus, students claim police brutality 26.2.2020
Violent protests over water shortages in Barberton escalates 26.2.2020
Increased probability of load shedding on Thursday – Eskom 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


today in print

Read Today's edition