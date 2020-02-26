WATCH: Eskom is not playing ball, says Makhubo during Soweto protest

A march from Uncle Tom’s Hall to the Diepkloof Eskom offices was underway in Soweto while hordes of ANC affiliates marched to the Eskom offices to hand over a memorandum of demands.

ANC councillors march to Eskom offices in Diepkloof Councillors claim Eskom is not playing ball.

Thousands of people are understood to have marched to the Eskom offices with most of those marching being the elderly, who claim the ongoing power cuts are affecting their livelihoods.

Orlando East ward councillor Sechaba Khumalo earlier told the Citizen that the people’s anger seemed necessary as there were those who did not have the interests of the community at heart.

During the first day of protest action in Soweto on Tuesday morning, he called on protestors to heed the call and march to Eskom offices to highlight their grievances.

“We’ve been engaging with Eskom since March,” he said addressing the crowd.

Joburg city mayor Geoff Makhubo, who was among the crowds on Wednesday morning, said Eskom was not playing ball. He pointed out that most councillors in Soweto were ANC ward councillors who were not campaigning but representing the people’s grievances.

“The people elected us and one of their issues was the issue of electricity.

“All we need is reliable electricity for the people and a reliable load shedding schedule. When they say two hours it must be two hours.”

He said there were households which remained without power for longer than six months.

The march arrived at the Diepkloof Eskom offices and the memorandum has been handed over to Eskom senior officials.

Here’s what one of the marchers had to say:

Agnes Mbatha claims locals cannot put food in the fridge due to ongoing power cuts Government must help us – Agnes Mbatha details issues in Soweto.

