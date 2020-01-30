Protests 30.1.2020 01:39 pm

Bins set alight, registration disrupted in more UKZN unrest

News24 Wire
Bins set alight, registration disrupted in more UKZN unrest

Image: Twitter @suntoshpillay

Four students were reportedly arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a student’s vehicle was set alight.

More violence broke out at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday in yet another day of unrest at Durban campuses this week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said around 100 students gathered at Howard Campus and disrupted registration.

“They went into the Shepstone Building registration point and activated a fire extinguisher and dispersed the students who were waiting to register.”

He said the students became violent.

“They then proceeded to set bins on fire behind the library. Public order police were deployed to arrest the offenders. The students ran into various parts of the campus when approached by police. The situation is being monitored. No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished,” he added.

Naicker said four students were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a student’s vehicle was set alight.

There were clashes from the early hours of Wednesday morning at UKZN’s Westville campus when security officers spotted about 600 students approaching the security building at around 1am.

They allegedly had petrol bombs and stones, forcing security guards to flee. When the security officers returned, they found that the building had been set on fire.

News24 earlier reported that around 1,000 students gathered at Howard Campus and started the disruptions at around 7am, also on Wednesday.

They allegedly forced other students to join them before moving to Princess Alice Street and set Durban Solid Waste bins on fire. Registration at the campus was suspended.

The protests are part of a national student drive to have historical debt scrapped so that they can register for the academic year. Unisa’s campus in Durban was also affected and registration there came to a halt on Monday.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick previously denounced the protests as criminal behaviour. He said security staff and police worked tirelessly to safeguard the university community and called the violence a “grave act of arson”.

Bodrick said that while they respected students’ right to protest, there was no excuse for any act of violence and damage to university resources and property.

He said all incidents of assault, the destruction of property and incidents of arson were being investigated by the university’s risk management services and police.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tensions rise outside NW University as protesters turn workers away 30.1.2020
Cop injured as angry residents attack Olievenhoutbosch police station 30.1.2020
Four students arrested as UKZN violence escalates, car torched 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts

SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA

Lotto Lottery pays millions to COO’s wife and family’s firms

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’


today in print

Read Today's edition