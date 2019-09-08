Police caution commuters to stay away from the JHB CBD as protests erupt

Police in Johannesburg confirmed that protest action broke out in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday, however, they could not confirm whether the protest was linked to xenophobic violence.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed with the Citizen that protest action broke out on Sunday in the Johannesburg CBD but he said he was on his way to the scene and would later confirm the reasons behind the protest.

Makhubele said since he has not arrived at the CBD he could not confirm whether the protesters are the crowd that walked out on former IFP leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as he called for an end to anti-foreigner attacks.

In a statement, the police cautioned church-goers, shoppers and commuters to stay away from the area around the MTN Taxi Rank and Johannesburg CBD following latest incidents of attacks on businesses

Buthelezi failed to calm down Xenophobic violence in Jeppe this morning and violence has spread to CBD. They're throwing bricks at WITS/UJ students and they're attacking everyone not just foreigners. @HermanMashaba @Julius_S_Malema @CyrilRamaphosa @SABCNewsOnline @News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/aZrxycJG7F — Bellaruzzle (@lasauceteriteri) September 8, 2019

Police said a joint deployment made up of the SAPS and the JMPD has since this morning been closely monitoring Jeppestown and surrounding areas following notices of a gathering to be addressed by Buthelezi in Jeppestown.

A crowd of about 1200 hostel residents gathered at Murray Park and shortly into the address by Prince Buthelezi, a splinter group disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.

Incidents of attacks on businesses have since been reported in parts of the CBD where police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to restrain the growing crowd who attempted to move through the CBD via corner Bree and Twist Streets.

Many shops are currently closed while police remain on high alert to ensure minimum damages and criminality.

In the meantime, police remain on the ground and on high alert to ensure the safety of church-goers, shoppers and commuters who were caught up in the mayhem.

Police have now cautioned law-abiding citizens to stay away from the Jeppestown area, MTN taxi rank and shops in the CBD until calm has been restored. This is to ensure that innocent people do not find themselves either injured or arrested unnecessarily.

At this stage, no injuries and no arrests have been reported.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the group marched from the corner of Berg and Jules streets and were said to be on their way to the Jeppestown Police Station. He said the crowds were en route to the station to lodge a grievance which was unknown to metro police.

“They damaged a glass from a container along the way and a bicycle from a cyclist on the way,” Minnaar said.

No arrests have been made and traffic in the city is not affected as metro police monitor the group, he added.

According to footage shared on Twitter, the crowds are seen singing and chanting with sticks and tree branches on them.

Other footage shows damaged windows from one of the buildings the people had marched past.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting News24 Wire.)

ALSO READ: WATCH: Crowd walks out on Buthelezi after he calls for end to anti-foreigner attacks

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.