EnoughIsEnough march to parliament: ‘We are not ovary acting’

“We are not ovary acting” read a poster carried by one of hundreds of children and adults outside parliament on Friday.

The protesters continued the call for immediate action to prevent further murders and rapes of women and children.

“I’m supposed to be writing mocks, not my will,” read one pupil’s poster in reference to the approaching exam period.

Cars passing the spirited protest in Cape Town hooted in support as police stood at a distance.

At least 15 people have been arrested during this week’s protests, and one complaint against police lodged at the Independent Investigative Police Directorate.

The statue of General Louis Botha was adorned with the names of murdered women Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess.

“You are the new 1976 generation,” one man told a group of school girls.

“You are making history.”

The word “herstory” featured on many of the hundreds of homemade posters and paintings attached to parliament’s gates.

“Your first home was a womxn,” read another poster, as a drum beat was kept on an Eskom power box.

Megan Mills painted former Nelson Mandela with the words “this was never my dream” next to his face as she and her mom Fiona stood on the railing outside parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a range of interventions on Thursday night in response to this week’s protests which saw water cannons and stun grenades unleashed. Many schools were holding their own pickets and activities too.

