Tshwane police on high alert following last week’s protests

Following last week’s chaos in the Pretoria CBD, police are on high alert this week monitoring the CBD intersections.

It is alleged that taxi drivers again tried to block intersections in the CBD on Monday, calling on the police to arrest drug peddlers in the area.

Tshwane Metro police spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, told News24 that Pretoria had not seen any protests since last week, adding that they are surveying the situation.

Casspirs, vans and the occasional helicopter have been deployed the area.

While Mahamba told News24 there had been no arrests, News24 saw a man being arrested after he tried to leave his vehicle in the middle of the intersection and run away.

In general, however, the CBD seems calm despite road closures and heavy police presence.

Last week, 18 people had been arrested following protests in the CBD.

It was alleged that taxi drivers had discovered members of the police involved in selling drugs.

In an altercation between taxi drivers and police after the incident, a taxi driver was allegedly shot and killed.

Chaos ensued, with shops being looted and set alight.

Wednesday’s unrest began with taxi drivers blocking roads in the CBD to protest the shooting.

Shops were looted and set alight.

At one point, police officers from the flying squad, wielding R5 rifles, attempted to gain access to Lilian Ngoyi Street to allow the fire department through to attend to the burning buildings.

Police officers and firefighters were eventually forced to retreat as the looting continued.

A large police contingent finally moved into the area firing rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

As the police started firing, looters ran away, some with large flat-screen TVs that were stolen from an electronics store on the same street.

The police kept clearing streets as the looting continued.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela told News24 on Wednesday that no arrests had been made during the chaos.

Last week Thursday, Mahamba confirmed that calm has been restored to the CBD.

He added that the 18 people who had been arrested were due to appear in court for a bail hearing.

No court date has been set yet.

