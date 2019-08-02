ANC says the attack on police ‘is an attack on our state and sovereignty’

The African National Congress (ANC) has said it was disturbed by the “acts of criminality which took place in the Johannesburg CBD” on Thursday.

Footage surfaced on Thursday depicting a grim picture of violence in the inner CBD, with protesters throwing rocks at police and armed vehicles.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Thursday that the protest erupted after people blocked law enforcement from conducting a search during a police raid.

Police resorted to firing rubber bullets when protesters threw petrol bombs at police, Makhubele said. He confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the situation was under control and that no arrests had been made at that stage.

The ANC said it “condemns in the strongest terms the attacks” on law enforcement officers.

The party called “on the full might of the state to come down hard on these criminals who disrespect the laws of our land”.

“The attack on our law enforcement officers is an attack on our state and sovereignty and must never go unpunished,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

The ANC said the attacks on police on Thursday not only undermined the rule of law but also posed “a serious threat” to the country’s security.

The police said they had been attacked by “a violent crowd of foreign nationals” while on a joint operation with brand owners “targeting counterfeit goods” in the CBD.

The governing party’s statement reads: “The ANC-led government has domesticated the SADC protocol on the movement of people and goods. Our policy on welcoming foreign nationals who face persecutions in their own countries support the integration of vulnerable people into our communities.”

The party, however, added that “blatant disrespect” for South Africa’s laws “by any person” would not be tolerated, adding that the attacks on police were “an assault” on South Africans living in the city.

“Foreigners are welcome but no one is allowed to destroy the little we have,” the ANC said.

The party urged all – citizens, permanent residents and those with temporary visa status – to obey the law and undocumented visitors to “respect our sovereignty” and the country’s laws.

“No one is above the law and no one must abuse our hospitality.”

The ANC called on police to “act swiftly and uncompromisingly” when enforcing the law, including municipal by-laws.

“Those who trade in counterfeit goods, obstruct justice and hijack buildings must face the wrath of our criminal justice system,” the party said, adding that police should “show no mercy to these criminals”.

