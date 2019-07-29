Nehawu to demonstrate at Moroccan, Spanish embassies and parliament

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) will be demonstrating at the Spanish and Moroccan embassies on Wednesday, and outside parliament.

The protests will form part of the unions “solidarity programme”, said Nehawu’s national spokesperson, Khaya Xaba, on Monday.

“The protest action is part of the international campaign for the rights of the Saharawi and the Basque people to self-determination. Nehawu calls for the release of Basque political prisoners and reiterates its condemnation of the continued human rights violations by Morocco including the violence meted out by the Moroccan security forces on the Saharawi people, who were celebrating the victory of the Algerian national soccer team at the African Cup of Nations on July 19,” said Xaba.

He said the union would use the protests to call on the Moroccan government to release those detained during the “illegal raid”.

“We will also be marching to parliament to demand that South Africa should not renew diplomatic relations with the colonial regime of Morocco and against the hypocrisy of the African Union in readmitting Morocco as a member state,” said Xaba.

– African News Agency (ANA)

