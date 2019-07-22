Protests 22.7.2019 07:18 pm

Mashaba wants ‘decisive intervention’ from SAPS on Lenasia land grabs

ANA
Lenasia South residents are protesting against an escalation in illegal land grabs in the area, saying the occupiers are devaluing their properties, 19 July 2019. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

Lenasia South residents are protesting against an escalation in illegal land grabs in the area, saying the occupiers are devaluing their properties, 19 July 2019. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

He said illegal land occupations and threatening the safety of people and property would not be accepted.

Johannesburg’s executive mayor, Herman Mashaba, has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to intervene in violent protests related to illegal land occupations in Lenasia and surrounds.

“Tensions in the area are escalating to the point where it is only a matter of time until someone is seriously hurt or killed,” said Mashaba on Monday.

He said that while he was “fully sympathetic” to those who had endured the legacy of landlessness and homelessness in the city, illegal land occupations and threatening the safety of people and property would not be accepted.

“Residents within the area are reporting armed groups of land occupiers firing on the homes of residents in the affected areas, with the sounds of gunshots being heard throughout last night,” said Mashaba.

“The situation is such that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, with its comparatively limited public order policing resources, cannot handle the situation alone and requires the full and most decisive intervention of the SAPS,” said Mashaba.

On Friday, residents blocked roads leading into parts of Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Lenasia South as they protested against the occupation of land in the area.

On Saturday, police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse land occupiers in Lenasia, while other residents marched calling for an end to land occupations.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
19 victims rescued from alleged human trafficker in Joburg house 22.7.2019
Mashaba calls for collaboration with provincial govt to deal with Lenasia protests 22.7.2019
SAPS condemns murder of policeman in Cape Town shooting 21.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition