Pupils injured at violent protest in Mthatha

One pupil was allegedly shot and another injured with a knife during a violent protest in Mthatha on Thursday, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said it was alleged that the pupils were throwing stones and burning tyres on the N2. The pupils hail from Attwell Madala High School.

Koena said police fired rubber bullets but she could not confirm if the pupils had sustained an injury by police because the situation was “chaotic”.

Koena said it was further alleged that another pupil was stabbed with a knife during a commotion.

The pupils were reportedly demanding the expansions of their classrooms due to overcrowding.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and public violence.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.