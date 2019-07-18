Small turnout at PE anti-gang march

Despite an outcry over gang-related violence in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas, only about 30 community members and activists joined a march to Port Elizabeth City Hall on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demands calling for an integrated plan and solution to end the killings.

March convener Marvin Draai of The Fight of Our Lives, said that he was not disappointed with the turnout as the group were planning many other activities.

Draai said that the community needed to come together under one umbrella as currently there was a string of different forums communicating different messages. Earlier this week, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane was in the city to visit schools that had earlier been forced to close its doors due to ongoing gang-related shootings.

Twelve new police vehicles were handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

While Draai welcomed the additional resources, he criticised the maintenance of many other police vehicles that sit in garages and repair shops for months. He said he had written to Mayor Mongameli Bobani but had not received a response.

Pastor Reuben Africa said that from January, 127 murders and 85 attempted murders were recorded in the city’s northern areas.

“We as the northern areas are standing up to say to government that this is unacceptable. Our children are living in fear, every child has the right to access to education but our children do not have that right because schools are closing because of gangsterism and murder,” said Africa.

He said Mandela Day on Thursday was meant to be day of celebration of sacrifices made by leaders such as the late statesman, and that the community had chosen to march on the day because it represented freedom. “Unfortunately we need to make people aware that our children are dying and our families are living in fear. We are marching to remind government of their responsibility,” he said.

Some of the demands include communication of initiatives planned by the city to curb violence and drugs, clarity and definitive timelines around the building of a new police station as promised by Police Minister Bheki Cele, educational programmes run in schools focused on anti-gang initiatives, economic and a small business development hub in the northern areas, the strategic development plan for the reduction in youth unemployment, the complete eradication of drugs in central areas, a visible and active metro police, and proper fencing for schools.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.