Gauteng MKMVA says they feel neglected by the ANC

The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) in Gauteng on Monday marched on the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters, Luthuli House, in demand of recognition for military veterans.

The MKMVA said they were not happy that the ANC was not taking their issues seriously.

Provincial spokesperson of MKMVA Bafana Mahlanye said the organisation was saddened that its members – heroes and heroines, martyrs who gave their lives for freedom – were now forgotten and treated like beggars in a democratic society.

“We call upon the secretary-general of the ANC, to ensure that the organisation’s officials include this memorandum of demands in their agenda, at their earliest sitting,” said Mahlanye.

Mahlanye said they were demanding the establishment of a dedicated ministry of military veterans since they were promised that the ministry would be set up between 2018/19.

He said in line with the resolutions of the 54th conference of the ANC, the party must pronounce itself on how it was implementing the national policy on the urgent need for renewal.

“How are they ensuring maximum unity of the ANC and the alliance, enabling us to sharpen our capacity to advance and defend the national democratic revolution; and how they are to ensure the creation of a stand-alone ministry for military veterans and address the persistent under-resourcing of the department of military veterans with a dedicated budget,” Mahlanye said.

He said the MKMVA was concerned by “attacks” directed at the public protector and other chapter nine institutions.

“We call upon the officials to ensure that these institutions are given space to do their work independently, subject only to the Constitution, impartially, without fear, favour or prejudice.

“We demand that a detailed response addressing these demands be sent to us in writing within 14 days, failure to which we will deem as being in disregard to our just and legitimate concerns,” said Mahlanye.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe signed the memorandum and undertook to convey the MKMVA message to the ANC leadership and ensure a response was given in the shortest space of time.

“We can assure you that all the concerns that you have raised will be registered with the leadership of the ANC. MKMVA has received the attention of the leadership. We have discussed this in the national working committee and that these issues will serve before the next national executive committee meeting which is expected to sit before the end of July,” said Mabe.

