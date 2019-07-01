Protests 1.7.2019 11:22 am

Former workers demand reopening of Dilokong chrome mine – NUM

ANA
FILE PICTURE: National Union of Mineworkers sing, 29 April 2014, outside the South Gauteng High Court after a hearing in which joint liquidators argued for the dissolution of contract agreements relating to ownership of the Blyvooruitzicht mine in Carltonville after payment obligations where allegedly not met. Picture: Alaister Russell

FILE PICTURE: National Union of Mineworkers sing, 29 April 2014, outside the South Gauteng High Court after a hearing in which joint liquidators argued for the dissolution of contract agreements relating to ownership of the Blyvooruitzicht mine in Carltonville after payment obligations where allegedly not met. Picture: Alaister Russell

The union says it expects the ANC in Limpopo to deliver this important promise to the workers and communities in the province.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) were due to stage a protest march in Polokwane on Monday and over a memorandum to the department of mineral resources and energy, among others, demanding the reopening of the Dilokong chrome mine, the union said.

Dilokong has been under business rescue since 2016.

“We want the department of mineral resources and energy to issue the licence to Cheetah, the company that has been successful following the bidding process,” NUM regional secretary Phillip Mankge said in a statement, noting that Dilokong had employed more than 1,200 people.

He said one of the key promises made by the ruling African National Congress during elections was to facilitate the creation of jobs.

“We expect the ANC in Limpopo to deliver this important promise to the workers and communities in the province,” Mankge said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven dead, many injured as protesters contest military rule in Sudan 1.7.2019
Nine arrested for Potch protest, one for digging up a road with a hijacked excavator 27.6.2019
ANC Women’s League mourns member who died during Cape Town protest 27.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition