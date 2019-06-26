Numsa delivers food to Lanxess underground strikers

Striking National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members at Lanxess mine in Rustenburg, North West received food on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 250 union members have staged a sit-in underground since June 19, in a push for the mine to accede to the recognition of Numsa.

Other demands include the reinstatement of about 50 workers who have been fired for participating in a strike last year and to suspend a mine captain who is accused of touching a female worker’s breast last year in October.

The woman worked as a rock drill operator and was being trained to be a miner.

A Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) branded van delivered food at the mine after union members contributed money and went to buy food for their striking colleagues underground.

The striking mineworkers refused the electrolytes and medical nutrition offered to them by the company. It was reported that the company would not allow the union to give the striking workers food.

Union leaders said the workers refused the company’s food because they did not trust them. A Numsa representative, Ronny Lennox, said the main concern was to bring food to workers underground.

“Our members have been on strike since last week Wednesday and management does not allow food to go underground which is the biggest thing.

“Now the update is there have been two casualties from underground; the other one is hydration and headache,” he said.

The mine said Numsa has worsened the situation of the striking workers, alleging that some were being held against their will in the week-long underground strike.

“Despite repeated offers by the Lanxess mine to provide food and medical aid at the surface, the strikers have not left the mine. With their irresponsible actions, Numsa has drastically worsened the situation of the illegal strikers underground.

“Moreover, it was reported to the Lanxess mine that food supplied to strikers by Numsa was only shared with selected workers. In addition, strikers prevented sick workers from getting medical care,” the mine said in a statement.

The health condition of some of the underground strikers was reported to be “bad” by a fellow worker who communicated with Kgaratji Tselana, a shop steward through a two-way radio.

“It’s very bad … not nice … people are suffocating from the fumes we are inhaling,” the worker was heard saying.

The unidentified striking worker said they had no food and they were surviving only on water. Twenty-five workers were treated at the mine sickbay, while two others were taken to the surface to seek medical attention.

The number of workers who have come to the surface for medical attention now stands at 12. At least 10 of them were brought to the surface earlier in the week.

He put the number of strikers at 245.

The Labour Court in Johannesburg has declared the underground strike unprotected.

