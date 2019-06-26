N12 closed in Potchefstroom due to service delivery protest

The N12 freeway between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp was closed on Wednesday due to protests, North West police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said there were about 3,000 protesters on the N12. The protest was reportedly about housing problems in Ikgageng.

She said the Mooibank road could be used as an alternative road.

On Tuesday afternoon, the protesters allegedly hijacked an excavator and dug up the road leading to Sarafina, Ikageng, from the N12 freeway.

“A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated after a road was dug up late yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon,” she said.

The Sarafina protest on Tuesday was related to Wednesday’s N12 protest.

A number of protesters were reportedly arrested, but Myburgh said the police would only issue a statement once they had appeared in court. They were expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Thursday or Friday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the JB Marks municipality called on mayor Kgotso Khumalo to establish a turnaround strategy and action plan to address service delivery issues following weeks of unceasing protests and unrest in Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp.

“For the past four weeks, residents have taken to the streets, burning tyres, barricading streets demanding service delivery from the municipality.

“Mayor Khumalo and his mayoral committee have completely ignored the protests and failed to establish a strategy to deal with the challenges that currently engulf the municipality,” said Hans Jurie Moolman, DA caucus leader in the JB Marks Municipality.

“The ANC has greatly failed the people of JB Marks local municipality. There is little to no service delivery, refuse is not collected as there is only one refuse truck to remove refuse for the whole municipality, streets are not cleaned and there are constant water and electricity shutdowns.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.