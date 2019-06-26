Numsa strike at Lanxess chrome mine enters second week

The squabble between Lanxess Chrome Mine and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) continued on Wednesday, with the company accusing the latter of disrupting its attempts to send food and medical supplies to striking workers underground.

The union, in turn, maintained the miner was shifting goal posts in the dispute.

About 290 Numsa members last Wednesday started an underground sit-in at the mine in Rustenburg, demanding recognition of their union, the reinstatement of 56 dismissed workers and the suspension of an official accused of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, a video emerged purportedly showing heavily armed private security guards interacting with striking Lanxess mine workers while another showed food trucks parked at the mine’s premises after management allegedly refused to allow food to be taken underground to the striking workers.

Lanxess has refuted these allegations, saying Numsa was putting the lives of the workers at risk by forcing them to stay underground despite the company’s repeated offers to provide food and medical aid at the surface.

“It was reported to Lanxess mine that food supplied to strikers by Numsa was only shared with selected workers. In addition, strikers prevented sick workers from getting medical care,” the mine said in a statement.

“As an immediate emergency measure, the Lanxess mine now sends electrolytes and medical nutrition underground and calls on Numsa strike leaders to ensure distribution especially to workers in need.”

It also urged the union’s strike leaders to comply with an interdict issued by the labour court in Johannesburg on Saturday to immediately halt the protest.

Numsa has, in turn, accused Lanxess of intimidating striking workers with heavily-armed security guards and trying to forcibly remove workers engaged in a peaceful sit-in.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said Lanxess had blocked the union’s local organiser from addressing striking workers underground as per their request on the basis that the official was not a mine employee.

“Since the strike began seven days ago, our members have not eaten because the management of Lanxess refused to allow us to provide our members with food,” she said.

“They only ate on Monday after we secured (an) agreement through the department of mineral resources (DMR). Now, management has reneged on this agreement.”

Hlubi-Majola accused the company of having no interest in a peaceful resolution to the strike and asked the DMR to intervene.

– African News Agency

