Gugulethu Fire Station closed again due to protest action

The Gugulethu Fire Station has been closed for the second time in less than a year as a result of protest action which has posed a threat to firefighting staff, the city of Cape Town said on Friday.

In a statement, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said firefighters responded to fire at the Fezeka Municipal Office next to the fire station on Thursday night.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire, but soon became targets themselves, when the group started hurling stones at their building, causing damage to the bay doors,” said Smith.

“The thugs behind the destruction will argue that their actions were done in protest, but it is immaterial, because there can be no justification for the ongoing damage and vandalism of city infrastructure. These scenes are becoming all too common and it is completely unacceptable.”

Operations at the fire station were suspended.

The same fire station was closed for six months last year in order to repair damage to the station as a result of protest action. Staff were traumatised and the “community deprived of an essential service”, said Smith.

Smith said staff had been deployed to other fire stations until the situation was normalised.

“What this means is that any request for a firefighting response in Gugulethu and surrounds will take far longer, as there are no resources operating from the local fire station until further notice.”

– African News Agency

