Protest for jobs disrupts Pikitup waste-collection in Soweto

Johannesburg waste management entity Pikitup said on Wednesday that it would not be able to render its usual services in areas serviced by the Zondi Depot in Soweto following a protest demonstration staged outside the depot by residents of Ward 46.

Ward 46 Soweto residents are demanding jobs and are allegedly threatening the lives of Pikitup’s employees and assets.

They also presented a list of demands and questions on Pikitup’s learnership programme, the employment of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers, information about tenders and Pikitup’s supply chain processes, how vacancies are advertised and how they can benefit from recycling services.

Pikitup said the protesters were preventing its employees from discharging their responsibility of rendering waste removal services in areas serviced by the Zondi depot.

As a result waste removal services cannot be rendered in Chiawelo, Chiawelo 2, Mapetla, Phiri, Molapo, Dobsonville Extension 3, Protea Glen Extensions 8, 9, 10, 14, 20, 26, 27, 29, 31 and Lefhureng on Wednesday.

Pikitup said that despite responding to their questions, protesters continue to disrupt operations at the depot.

Pikitup has since requested the assistance of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to restore order before normal waste collection services can resume in the area.

Affected residents are urged to dispose of their waste at its garden sites while Pikitup is addressing the issue.

– African News Agency (ANA)

