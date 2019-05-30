Medscheme remains committed to resolving strike

Medscheme said it was committed to resolving disagreements which had led to members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) downing tools on Thursday.

“We remain committed to meeting with the NEHAWU leadership in the hope of reaching agreements that are in the best interests of our customers and the broader South African public,” said Patrick Sota, Head of Industrial Relations at AfroCentric Group, the parent company of Medscheme.

Members of Nehawu on Thursday embarked on strike action at Medscheme following the failure to reach an agreement on the introduction of a performance management tool.

“Medscheme has contingency plans to ensure that the strike has no impact on our operations. In our bargain process we have a total of 4,000 employees, of that number about 1,500 employees are members of NEHAWU. Of that 1,500 Nehawu membership, only 300 employees have embarked on in this strike,” said Sota.

The health risk management service provider said they committed to paying a performance-based bonus of R12,75 million three months after the finalisation of the model and had added a further R2 million as gesture of goodwill.

“We appeal to the union to engage us on and make responsible decisions for themselves and their families.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Nehawu accused the company of refusing to implement an agreement reached on the introduction of a performance management tool.

“Medscheme had agreed to implement the performance management tool as of April 1 2018. This non-implementation of the agreement has resulted in our members not receiving their performance bonuses,” the union said.

“The union approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on this matter and a certificate to strike was issued on May 10 2019. Several meetings were convened with the employer with a view to resolving the impasse but they were unsuccessful. This has led us serving the employer with a notice to strike.”

