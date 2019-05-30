Nehawu embarks on strike at Medscheme over dispute over performance management tool

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Thursday embarked on strike action at Medscheme following the failure to reach an agreement on the introduction of a performance management tool.

“We currently have a few Nehawu members picketing outside our three main branches in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. We came up with a model but the only thing that was lacking was the financing of the model,” said Medscheme.

The health risk management service provider said after it had managed to secure the funds for the performance model they approached Nehawu and asked for ideas on how the funds would be distributed to workers.

“They later got back to us and said some of the members had rejected what was being offered. They have not come back to us since 23 May 2019,” Medscheme said.

The company said it was committed to paying a performance-based bonus of R12,75 million, three months after the finalisation of the model and had added a further R2 million as a gesture of goodwill.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Nehawu accused the company of refusing to implement an agreement reached on the introduction of a performance management tool.

“Medscheme had agreed to implement the performance management tool as of April 1 2018. This non-implementation of the agreement has resulted in our members not receiving their performance bonuses,” the union said.

“The union approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on this matter and a certificate to strike was issued on May 10 2019. Several meetings were convened with the employer with a view to resolving the impasse but they were unsuccessful. This has led us serving the employer with a notice to strike.”

Medscheme said the parties could not agree on the actual amount to be paid to qualifying employees because the model was structured on the performance of the organisation as well as individual employees.

“The ball is in their court to tell us how the money should be distributed,” said Medscheme.

According to its website, Medscheme is South Africa’s second largest medical aid administrator, with a network of branches in Botswana, Namibia, eSwatini, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

The company said while it was concerned about the impact of the strike on operations, it had put in place contingency plans to ensure little disruption of services to clients and other stakeholders.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.