Medscheme workers to embark on a strike

A strike is looming at health risk management services provider Medscheme where members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) plan to down tools on Thursday.

In a statement, Nehawu said the company had refused to implement an agreement reached on the introduction of a performance management tool.

“Medscheme had agreed to implement the performance management tool as of April 1 2018. This non-implementation of the agreement has resulted in our members not receiving their performance bonuses,” the union said in a statement.

“The union approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on this matter and a certificate to strike was issued on May 10 2019. Several meetings were convened with the employer with a view to resolving the impasse but they were unsuccessful. This has led us serving the employer with a notice to strike.”

According to its website, Medscheme is South Africa’s second largest medical aid administrator, with a network of branches in Botswana, Namibia, eSwatini, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.