Violent protest in Yeoville disrupts Pikitup services

Joburg’s waste-management utility Pikitup was on Wednesday unable to render services in Yeoville, Bellevue and Bellevue East due to ongoing violent protests east of the inner city.

Residents in Yeoville have been staging violent protests since Monday, blocking off roads with rocks and burning tyres after a man was allegedly shot dead at a petrol station by Joburg metro police during the commission of an armed robbery.

In a statement, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager said refuse collection, street cleaning and the clearing of illegal dumping had not been rendered in these areas and the disruption had resulted in large quantities of waste being illegally dumped.

“In a recent incident, a Pikitup driver was forced by a residents to empty a truck full of waste in the middle of Yeo Street, next to the police station. The driver attempted to resist, but was threatened with violence,” De Jager said.

“Over the past couple of days Pikitup employees have tried to service the area, but have been forced out after each attempt. Pikitup management therefore instructed service delivery to be temporarily halted, until it becomes safe to continue.”

De Jager said that in the interim, Pikitup’s Norwood Depot is engaging with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to devise a plan to ensure that operations in the area resume.

Contingency measures are also in place to tackle the waste backlogs that have resulted consequent to the ongoing violence, De Jager said.

“The contingency plan entails instituting double shifts, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, and using extra resources from Monday to Friday to tackle the waste backlogs. The plan will be implemented once peace and stability return to the affected areas,” he said.

“Pikitup apologises for the inconvenience caused and appeals to residents to dispose of their household waste at the 5th Street Garden site in Bezuidenhout Valley.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

