ANC suspects a political motive behind Pietermaritzburg protests

The eruption of service delivery protests in Pietermaritzburg has the African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the Moses Mabhida region worried that there could be a political motive behind them.

This comes after two more service delivery protests were reported in Pietermaritzburg this week. The protests in Vulindlela and Imbali township on Monday mean that Pietermaritzburg has had 10 protests since the elections.

ANC Moses Mabhida regional task coordinator Mandla Zondi said they were worried that some people were using protests for political ends.

“Let us be honest in acknowledging that there are problems of service delivery when it comes to Msunduzi Municipality, but the manner in which protests have erupted is suspicious,” said Zondi.

He cited the emergence of a document a week before the elections where alleged ANC members were threatening to disrupt the elections because some members in the region had not made to the provincial and national lists of parliamentarians. In the document a threat was made to mobilise taxi drivers and community members and make the provincial capital ungovernable.

“There is a pattern that we are picking up, where residents just blockade key entry points and create bottlenecks and this results to chaos in many parts of the city. We really suspect that there is a plan to render Pietermaritzburg ungovernable” Zondi added, in reference to the document and its contents.

Aside from protests in townships and informal settlements, the protest that got a lot of attention involved the East Street Hostel dwellers who threatened to storm the city hall protesting over cuts in power supply.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.