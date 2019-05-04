UPDATE: Durban reservoir may have been damaged by ‘structural defects’

The eThekwini metro municipality has retracted its statement that Durban’s Mobeni water reservoir – towards the south of the metro – was “bombed” in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Investigators had pointed out that the damage could have been caused by “structural defects”, the city said in a statement late on Saturday afternoon.

However, “acts of sabotage”, experienced since the start of the illegal wildcat strike by city employees, could not be ruled out. Several vehicles had been damaged at the depot where the reservoir was situated, and the city was continuing its investigations, the statement said.

In the now retracted statement, city manager Sipho Nzuza said, “We have [a] strong suspicion that it is related to the illegal industrial action that is under way in our municipality. There is no amount of grievances that can justify this heinous crime.”

The Durban central business district (CBD) was brought to a standstill on Tuesday and Thursday as about 3000 municipal employees – most of them from the waste unit and affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) – gathered at city hall.

Dozens of municipal vehicles blocked entrances to the city centre as they settled near the hall. Rubbish was dumped from tipper trucks and set alight. By early evening on both days, police responded with teargas grenades and rubber bullets.

Some of the workers had been on strike since last week, which led to water being cut off for days in several areas. On Wednesday, Workers’ Day, the area was quiet, with clean-up operations by independent contractors taking place.

The employees have been protesting the city’s alleged unilateral salary upgrade of about 53 newly hired uMkhonto WeSizwe military veterans in the waste unit at pay grades vastly higher than the rank and file staff.

The city has communicated to the aggrieved workers that it is taking the salary dispute to the central bargaining council because the city does not have any jurisdiction over it.

Speaking to the African News Agency (ANA) on Saturday following the city’s original statement, Samwu eThekwini regional chairman Abraham Xulu said he knew “nothing” about the “bombing”.

“I know nothing. I never heard anything of that nature. But people mustn’t say it’s because of [Samwu], because workers aren’t working today. The workers will be returning back on Monday and we are going back to the bargaining council where we will try to reach a settlement,” said Xulu.

– African News Agency (ANA)

