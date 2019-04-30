Protests 30.4.2019 10:27 pm

Five arrested following violent Oukasie protest by shack dwellers

ANA
Protesters in Oukasie, near Brits, in the North West province, shield themselves with corrugated iron sheets as they attack the police with stones and petrol bombs. Photo by ANA/Stringer

Five people were arrested following a violent protest in Oukasie, near Brits, in the North West province on Tuesday.

Running battles ensued between police, a private security company and a mob of angry shack dwellers who were demanding that 13 informal settlements be supplied with basic municipal services. 

The security guards formed a human chain on the border of Oukasie and Elandsrand to protect properties, while the police were at all three entrances of the township to contained the crowd.

Protesters pelted the police and security guards with stones fired from slingshots and hurled petrol bombs while using sheets of corrugated iron as shields. Police in turn fired rubber bullets to repel the incensed crowd.

Roads in Oukasie near Brits in North West were barricaded with burning objects during the protest. Photo by ANA/stringer.

The battle took place in an overgrown area between Oukasie and Elandsrand. 

In early April, protestors marched to the Madibeng municipality and handed over a memorandum addressed to North West premier Job Mokgoro. He was given seven days to reply or face the wrath of the community.  

On Monday, residents of Corrie Sanders informal settlement in Oukasie – named after late heavyweight boxer Cornelius Johannes “Corrie” Sanders – marched to the municipality demanding answers to the memorandum. 

At the same time, a group from Mothotlung marched in Brits, taking keys from truck drivers and using the vehicles to block roads. Nine of the Mothotlung group – who were demanding that mayor Jostina Mothibe be fired – were arrested.

The Corrie Sanders protestors marched to Brits Police Station demanding those arrested be released. Forty-five of them were consequently arrested for public violence after being subdued by rubber bullets. 

The protests spilled over into Tuesday, with the situation being tense but under control by the evening. 

The arrested were due to appear at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

