Five arrested following violent Oukasie protest by shack dwellers

Running battles ensued between police, a private security company and a mob of angry shack dwellers who were demanding that 13 informal settlements be supplied with basic municipal services.

The security guards formed a human chain on the border of Oukasie and Elandsrand to protect properties, while the police were at all three entrances of the township to contained the crowd.

Protesters pelted the police and security guards with stones fired from slingshots and hurled petrol bombs while using sheets of corrugated iron as shields. Police in turn fired rubber bullets to repel the incensed crowd.

The battle took place in an overgrown area between Oukasie and Elandsrand.

In early April, protestors marched to the Madibeng municipality and handed over a memorandum addressed to North West premier Job Mokgoro. He was given seven days to reply or face the wrath of the community.

On Monday, residents of Corrie Sanders informal settlement in Oukasie – named after late heavyweight boxer Cornelius Johannes “Corrie” Sanders – marched to the municipality demanding answers to the memorandum.

At the same time, a group from Mothotlung marched in Brits, taking keys from truck drivers and using the vehicles to block roads. Nine of the Mothotlung group – who were demanding that mayor Jostina Mothibe be fired – were arrested.

The Corrie Sanders protestors marched to Brits Police Station demanding those arrested be released. Forty-five of them were consequently arrested for public violence after being subdued by rubber bullets.

The protests spilled over into Tuesday, with the situation being tense but under control by the evening.

The arrested were due to appear at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.