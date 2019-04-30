Police Nyala stoned as Oukasie protests rage on

A police Nyala was pelted with stones as running battles continue between protesters, police and private security guards in Oukasie in Brits in the North West on Tuesday afternoon.

The security guards formed a human shield between Oukasie and Elandsrand to repel a stone-throwing, raging mob who were demanding the removal of the local mayor.

The protesters could be seen hiding in the high grass between two areas as they lobbed stones at the guards.

The guards retreated when the police arrived and the protesters then managed to blockade local roads with stones. They pelted a police armoured vehicle with stones and police responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse them.

The protesters then made a stand on a bridge between Oukasie and Elandrand and used corrugated iron sheets as shields.

Two cars were reportedly damaged by rock-throwing protesters in the morning in Elandsrand.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said five people had been arrested by Tuesday afternoon.

