 
Protests 15.4.2019 02:01 pm

Residents from Ennerdale take to streets over service delivery

ANA
Image: ANA

Image: ANA

Residents have complained about the condition of their schools and set a mobile class ablaze at Oakdale Secondary.

Five people were arrested following service delivery protests in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning, police said.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “Five people were arrested after community members refused to get out of the roads and started throwing stones at police.”

Makhubela said police were then forced to use rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

“The situation is calm at the moment and the roads have been cleared.”

Residents have complained about the condition of their schools and set a mobile class ablaze at Oakdale Secondary.

Meanwhile, residents of Freedom Park near Eldorado Park had closed off the Golden Highway in protest, saying  Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba had cancelled their move to Southern Farms and demanded that he come to the area to give answers.

The protest was largely peaceful.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mashaba to finally visit Alexandra Monday evening 15.4.2019
PICS: Tshwane mayor lured into restive township, told to get lost 13.4.2019
Service delivery protests snowball while politicians shift blame 12.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.