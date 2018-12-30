Three protesters to face charges over Clifton beach sheep slaughter

The Cape Town council will lay charges against three of the protesters who slaughtered a sheep at Clifton Beach last week, said JP Smith, the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, on Sunday.

Smith said the charges would be brought in terms of the city’s by-laws, while the SPCA was preparing to lay charges of animal cruelty against those who performed the ritual slaughter on Clifton’s popular Fourth Beach.

It was part of a protest by lobby group the Black People National Crisis Committee following an incident in which staff from a private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), ordered visitors to Fourth Beach to leave, claiming that for the festive season the beach would be off-limits after 8pm.

PPA claimed it was acting on the authority of the City of Cape Town, but the council denies having any contract with the company.

Smith said the council had laid a complaint against the company with the private security regulatory authority Prisa.

The incident has caused a political storm. Opponents of the Democratic Alliance, which controls the council, accuse it of fostering racial segregation reminiscent of the apartheid era when most beaches were reserved for whites.

Sunday saw the Economic Freedom Fighters mass supporters on to Fourth Beach to protest against alleged racial exclusion.

Mayor Dan Plato has insisted there is no racial bias and that all population groups are welcome on the city’s public beaches.

– African News Agency (ANA)

