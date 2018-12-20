Isithebe’s reputation for violent protests chasing away investors

More than 100 Isithebe residents have been warned to stop violent protests because they were driving away investors and they faced losing their jobs, reports North Coast Courier.

At a community meeting at the Isithebe community hall last Wednesday, Mandeni mayor Siphesihle Zulu and Ithala property portfolio Keith Palmer said they were finding it hard to attract new investors because safety could not be guaranteed.

ALSO READ: 120 suspects arrested in Isithebe protests

More than two years after violent protests disrupted the North Coast industrial estate in 2016, costing businesses millions, the effects are still being felt.

In March 2016, there were five days of violent protests and nine factories and a number of trucks were petrol-bombed, businesses ransacked and roads blocked with burning tires and furniture, which brought the industrial estate to a standstill.

In June 2016, businesses were held hostage once again for an entire week as protesters cut off the water supply from the Sundumbili waterworks that supplied water to Isithebe, Mandeni, and Sundumbili.

The protests were shortly before elections, and the region’s leaders are concerned there would be a recurrence leading up to the 2019 elections.

Zulu said: “We are approaching another election next year. Question is, will we not face another violent protest in our area?

“It is hard to answer that question and that is why we called this community dialogue, so that we can discuss the issues we have and ask you to please stop violent protest because it is affecting the economy of the area and IIembe region and there will be a loss of employment and I believe that is not our intention.”

Palmer emphasised the issue of safety and said it had become one of the biggest challenges they were facing whenever they needed to bring in an investor.

“The first question you get is how safe will my business be at Isithebe Industrial Park and it is the most difficult question to answer, judging by the past incidents we had,” said Palmer.

Besides violent protests and the burning of factories, Palmer also stressed that the issue of crime, in general, was a problem that needed to be addressed.

“Theft is [one] of the biggest problems we have here and that is also driving away investors.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.