Cabinet reshuffle: More women, but not more young leaders

There were 29 women and 27 men in the previous Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Christopher Moagi
Amid calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint more young people to his Cabinet, it still lacks youthful leaders. But he has appointed more women. Ramaphosa announced the changes to the national executive on Thursday with Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane being the youngest at 42 years old and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Zoleka Capa, at 69 still the oldest member of Cabinet. The average age is 58. Overall there are 29 men and 33 women in the newly reshuffled Cabinet. Parliament’s national executive has 13 women, of whom seven...

