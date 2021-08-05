ANC to interview metro mayoral candidates before local polls – Duarte

Thapelo Lakabe

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Thursday morning confirmed that the governing party’s top six leaders would interview all mayoral candidates for metros ahead of the local government elections.

Duarte, speaking at a virtual media briefing on the ANC’s candidate selection process, said they had already concluded interviews for three mayoral candidates on Wednesday night to replace late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.

ALSO READ: Three names in the ANC hat to replace late Makhubo as mayor

She said the decision was taken by the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC).

“The NEC took a decision that we will interview all candidates that are presented by our structures for mayoral positions,” Duarte said.

“We concluded the matter of the Joburg mayoral candidate last night, and the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) together with the [Johannesburg] regional executive committee [REC] today [Thursday] will discuss our recommendations.

“I do not think I should be telling you what those recommendations are, they will pronounce on them. They’ve asked to be able to pronounce urgently and we’ve agreed with them.”

Duarte said several ANC-run municipalities needed to replace their mayors, including Mangaung metro in the Free State.

The ANC Johannesburg region this week nominated Joburg’s finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Jolidee Matongo, MMC for environment, infrastructure and services Mpho Moerane and the council’s chair of chairpersons Salphina Mulaudzi as possible candidates to replace Makhubo.

The names were submitted to the Gauteng PEC and the ANC’s NEC for approval before the city’s council sits to elect a new mayor.

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye on Monday said the REC had confidence in the three candidates nominated for the mayoral post.

He said as much as the REC preferred the first candidate, Matongo, it also believes in the collective wisdom of the two other candidates.

“To this end, the ANC calls on its members and the people of Johannesburg to support whichever candidate that the NEC will approve out of the three names recommended to the PEC, and avoid divisive tendencies but focus on serving the people of Johannesburg.”

READ NEXT: Geoff Makhubo surrendered his life to the cause of all humanity, says Mashatile