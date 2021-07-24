Ongoing feud among ANC leaders a ‘threat to national security’

Unresolved historical issues among ANC leaders and their ongoing feud have begun to destabilise the country and threaten its security, making it vulnerable to all sorts of sinister forces, political analysts said. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the ANC’s problems had become so big they encroached on state institutions. “Had the ANC taken a strong position on corruption much earlier, probably things wouldn’t have precipitated to the point they did,” Mathekga said. “The nation needs to look as to whether there were chances the ANC would overcome its issues and at what cost. It was also a telling tale that...

Unresolved historical issues among ANC leaders and their ongoing feud have begun to destabilise the country and threaten its security, making it vulnerable to all sorts of sinister forces, political analysts said.



Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the ANC’s problems had become so big they encroached on state institutions.



“Had the ANC taken a strong position on corruption much earlier, probably things wouldn’t have precipitated to the point they did,” Mathekga said.



“The nation needs to look as to whether there were chances the ANC would overcome its issues and at what cost. It was also a telling tale that there were underlying socioeconomic issues that could result in an uprising of a scale that recently happened because people were desperate.





“The fact that young people are becoming increasingly agitated means they can lend a hand to any cause, including sinister causes such as this one.”



North-West University political analyst Prof Barry Hanyane said the spat between Defence and Military Veterans’ Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether the recent unrest was an insurrection or not spoke to unresolved historical political and ideological differences within the Cabinet.



Hanyane said there appeared to be political differences among ANC leaders with an underlying “lingering vacuum” that caused disunity and failure to pursue a common vision within the ANC.



Those within the ANC associating themselves with former president Jacob Zuma may have taken advantage of the socioeconomic challenges of poverty and unemployment among the people to incite violence.





“It is my humble submission that in this instance, we are dealing with networks and syndicates that are behind this criminality,” Hanyane said.



“I label it criminality because some of the goods looted were not goods that could feed a family. Items such as fridges and luxury items do not speak to the narrative of poverty.”



The analyst pointed a finger at the security cluster, particularly the South African Police Service and State Security Agency, asking if those who led these organisations were suitable for the tasks they were entrusted with.