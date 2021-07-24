Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
24 Jul 2021
4:55 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Ongoing feud among ANC leaders a ‘threat to national security’

Eric Naki

'The fact that young people are becoming increasingly agitated means they can lend a hand to any cause, including sinister causes such as this one.'

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) toasts with former President Jacob Zuma (C) and Secretary General Ace Magashule (L) during the African National Congress' (ANC) 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12, 2019. - The new head of the ruling ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa,pledged in tackling unemployment,poverty and inequality.South Africans go to the polls in May 2019. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Unresolved historical issues among ANC leaders and their ongoing feud have begun to destabilise the country and threaten its security, making it vulnerable to all sorts of sinister forces, political analysts said. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the ANC’s problems had become so big they encroached on state institutions. “Had the ANC taken a strong position on corruption much earlier, probably things wouldn’t have precipitated to the point they did,” Mathekga said. “The nation needs to look as to whether there were chances the ANC would overcome its issues and at what cost. It was also a telling tale that...

Read more on these topics