Zikalala on security for Zulu king: ‘At no point was it withdrawn’

News24 Wire

He also pledged his support for the royal house.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala met with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and said the security concerns, which persisted last week, had now been resolved.

“There were reports of the withdrawal of security and all issues. We wanted to confirm for ourselves that there is no such thing,” Zikalala told the media on Thursday.

Concerns were raised shortly after King Misuzulu was announced as the successor to his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Shortly after the announcement, he was allegedly told of security threats. Some media houses reported that his police detail had left.

Zikalala denied this, saying security was always present.

He also pledged his support for the royal house.

ALSO READ: KZN Premier’s budget likely to hike Zulu king’s grant

“There was no point at which security was withdrawn. They are here and we will continue to support the royal house, as a whole, as they continue their work for the Zulu people.

Government pledges support

“The purpose [for us being here today] was to clarify how government works with the royal house as whole. It is known that the royal house is under the premier’s office in terms of governance and administration.

“We are expected to provide support to his majesty and royal house, as a whole, as [has] always been happening.”

It has been a tumultuous few months for the royal household, with two big losses after the passing of Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini Zulu, Princess of eSwatini and Queen Regent of the Zulu kingdom.

There were allegations that Queen Dlamini Zulu could have been poisoned, but the Zulu kingdom’s traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, clarified that toxins had been found in her a liver.

He explained that it was a broad medical term and that her cause of death was yet to be determined.

She died shortly after Zwelithini, leaving a leadership vacuum among Zulu royals.

This prompted conjecture that Prince Simakade Zulu was challenging King Misuzulu’s claim to the royal throne.

ALSO READ: Zulu royal family still has police protection, insists top cop

Buthelezi this week quashed those rumours and called a press briefing to read a statement, on behalf of Prince Simakade, who pledged loyalty to Misuzulu.

Buthelezi also said claims that the king had to marry before he could issue royal decrees had no basis.

“Indeed, the founder of the Zulu monarchy, King Shaka, was himself a celibate by choice, in that he voluntarily chose not to marry. Likewise, King Dingane was celibate by choice, yet he gave orders and declared wars.”