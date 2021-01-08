WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers January 8 statement as ANC turns 109

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the ANC’s annual January 8 statement, on the party’s 109th birthday, but this time it will be delivered virtually.

The speech comes as ANC leaders, notably secretary-general Ace Magashule, face allegations of corruption related to the controversial asbestos project in the Free State.

Ramaphosa’s speech is expected to deal with the country’s ailing economy, gender-based violence and the government’s interventions to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebrations were meant to take place in Limpopo but were cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Speaking on Thursday, ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said January 8 had always been an important annual event for the country.

“Every year, the national executive committee [NEC] uses this moment to take stock of the political situation and the balance of forces, to articulate the vision for the forthcoming months, to identify key tasks for its members and structures and to announce the theme for the year,” she said.

Another issue raised at the NEC meeting was that a “total collapse” or “shutdown” of the economy was not an option, and that all stakeholders had to play a role in minimising the spread of Covid-19 to avoid this, Mokonyane said.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire and Makhosandile Zulu

