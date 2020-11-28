‘Fictional’ election poster the work of ‘agent provocateurs’, says ANC

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party said the “fake and fictional” poster can only be the work of “wedge drivers who derive pleasure from seeing a divided ANC”.

Party spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: All comrades whose pictures and names appear on the poster have dissociated themselves from this fake and factional poster.

In particular, the secretary general of the ANC, Comrade Ace Magashule, and the deputy secretary general, Comrade Jessie Duarte, have cautioned divisive elements both within and outside the ANC to refrain from using the names of ANC leaders in their factional and divisive agenda.

Legoete said preparations were not yet underway for the 2022 elective conference.

“It is worth noting that the process towards the [2022] national conference has not even started. Accordingly, branches and other structures of the ANC have not even had the opportunity to discuss preparations for 2022.”

The party has called on its members to “remain vigilant” against those looking to create division within its ranks. “This negative tendency, which is alien to the Congress movement, must be nipped in the bud.

“The ANC calls on all its members to remain vigilant against wedge drivers and agent provocateurs who are hell-bent on sowing divisions among our leaders and members and thus weakening our glorious movement and undermining its capacity to lead the socio-economic transformation of our society.”

