ANC achieving unity in NW highly unlikely

Politics 24 mins ago

Infighting between those looking to clean up, and those loyal to former premier Supra Mahumapelo means that Luthuli House will have its hands full, in its quest to unify the North West party.

25 Nov 2020
07:36:07 PM
ANA FILE -- 300119 Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo took his employer (ANC) to South Gauteng high court to demand his job back and used the services of Advocate Dali Mpofu to help through. Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA).

Achieving unity among ANC structures in the North West will be a difficult task for Luthuli House to accomplish as there is so much at stake for everybody and a lot of unfinished business. This is the view of Professor Andre Duvenhage, an expert on ANC/alliance politics at the North-West University, Potchefstroom Campus, who believed everybody was pulling in different directions in the province. Also, he argued, the Supra Mahumapelo factor was still central in the continuing disunity among ANC structures in North West. With the Jacob Zuma faction now isolated due to the marginalisation of Ace Magashule and Jacob...

