Magashule’s threats can’t be ignored – analysts

As the radical posturing by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to further provoke factional battles within the governing party – last seen in the run-up to the party’s 54th national conference – his threats should not be taken lightly, a political analyst says.

In scenes similar to former president Jacob Zuma’s 2007 pre-Polokwane ANC conference campaign, which saw him elected ANC president, populist Magashule has fired the first salvo: a call to party branches to decide on his future; for a special congress; a threat to expose other ANC members involved in corruption; and the national general council (NGC) be convened by May.

Facing 21 fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court related to the R255 million Free State asbestos project, Magashule has vowed nobody would stop him from carrying out political responsibilities at party headquarters, except the branches.

This is contrary to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision that members facing corruption charges must “step aside”.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa informed party members that party officials formally charged with corruption and other serious crimes should step aside from their posts. This position was adopted by the NEC.

Magashule has refused to abide by the NEC’s stance, saying the branches which elected him were the organs to remove him – “not individuals”.

Some analysts say his stance undermines Ramaphosa’s authority.

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said if Ramaphosa did not align the ANC to his agenda, including an anticorruption campaign, there would be difficulties.

“This is quite a test of power in the ANC which has serious implications because if the party does not see the importance of Ramaphosa’s crusade against corruption, it will revolt against his leadership.”

Unisa political science professor Dirk Kotze said: “Like Jacob Zuma, Magashule is presenting himself as someone with popular support. Ramaphosa has been trying to avoid the NGC for as long as possible. He is concerned it will provide a platform for his adversaries in the ANC to mobilise support.”

Wits University school of governance visiting professor Susan Booysen pointed out that despite Magashule’s strategy, Ramaphosa had widespread support in the ANC but there were still counterforces in provinces like North West.

