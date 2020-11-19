 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Magashule’s threats can’t be ignored – analysts

Politics 3 hours ago

Magashule has refused to abide by the NEC’s stance, saying the branches which elected him were the organs to remove him – ‘not individuals’. Some analysts say this undermines Ramaphosa’s authority.

Brian Sokutu
19 Nov 2020
05:15:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Magashule’s threats can’t be ignored – analysts

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE / CONRAD BORNMAN

As the radical posturing by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to further provoke factional battles within the governing party – last seen in the run-up to the party’s 54th national conference – his threats should not be taken lightly, a political analyst says. In scenes similar to former president Jacob Zuma’s 2007 pre-Polokwane ANC conference campaign, which saw him elected ANC president, populist Magashule has fired the first salvo: a call to party branches to decide on his future; for a special congress; a threat to expose other ANC members involved in corruption; and the national general council (NGC)...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.