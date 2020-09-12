 
 
All animals are equal… ANC yet to show Zim delegation adhered to Covid-19 regulations 

There is apparently no record of the delegation going into state quarantine for 10 days or applying for self-quarantine but the department would neither confirm, nor deny this.

Sipho Mabena
12 Sep 2020
05:00:22 AM
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule holds a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of its four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October, 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

The ruling party is yet to show that its delegation that travelled to Zimbabwe adhered to Covid-19 mandatory quarantine period on their return, with the health department saying the isolation requirement in terms of the lockdown regulations has not changed. And, it appears as though the ANC’s high-level delegation – led by the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, and including Nomvula Mokonyane, Lindiwe Zulu, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Tony Yengeni – also did not have official permission from the ministry of transport to leave the country, as is mandatory in terms of the lockdown restrictions. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula ducked the issue...

