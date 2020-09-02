PREMIUM!
DA and ANC dismiss Western Cape secession as ‘myth’ and ‘self-serving’Politics 2 hours ago
According to the poll, more than 1 in 3 Cape citizens (36%) support the concept of independence and almost 1 in 2 (47%) support CIAG’s idea of a referendum.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’
Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages
World US police shoot and kill another black man
General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm