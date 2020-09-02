 
 
DA and ANC dismiss Western Cape secession as 'myth' and 'self-serving'

Politics 2 hours ago

According to the poll, more than 1 in 3 Cape citizens (36%) support the concept of independence and almost 1 in 2 (47%) support CIAG’s idea of a referendum.

Eric Naki
02 Sep 2020
04:57:38 AM
The Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

The Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

The calls for the Western Cape’s secession is a nonstarter, impossible and will go nowhere without the backing of the major political parties, say political experts. Economy analyst Zamikhaya Maseti said without Democratic Alliance support, neither a referendum, nor secession of the province would succeed. Constitutional expert Prof Pierre de Vos said it was impossible constitutionally because only the president and the provincial premier could call a referendum – and both were not interested in the idea. A new poll showed at least 47% of Cape citizens favour independence or secession from South Africa. But it was rejected by both...

